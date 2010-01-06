FLO TV coming to iPhone
Qualcomm has teamed up with Mophie, the company that makes battery cases for the iPhone and iPod touch, to create a case for the iPhone that will allow Apple phone users to get the FLO TV service on the go in the US.
The new case, which has been promised for some time to launch in the first half of this year, will combine the technology in a charging case giving users a chance to choose channels such as full-length simulcast and time-shifted programming from Adult Swim Mobile, CBS Mobile, CNBC, Comedy Central, FOX News Channel, MSNBC, MTV, NBC 2Go and Nickelodeon.
The new products integrate Mophie's case design with a built-in FLO TV receiver that allows iPhone and iPod touch users the ability to watch live television at the flip of a switch.
The news comes as Mophie announced separately that it would be launching a credit card reader for the iPhone allowing people to take payments directly from their phones.
Qualcomm launched their first dedicated FLO TV device in November in the US.
- What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without blowing your budget
- Motorola Moto G6 initial review: Refined and affordable, the reinvented Moto G is here
- Motorola unveils trio of G6 handsets, wants to own the affordable phone market
- Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- LG V40 codenamed Storm, still on for summer/early fall release
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Motorola announces refreshed E5 series, with bigger screens and bigger batteries
- OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition official, but will you be able to get one?
Comments