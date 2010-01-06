  FLO TV coming to iPhone

Qualcomm has teamed up with Mophie, the company that makes battery cases for the iPhone and iPod touch, to create a case for the iPhone that will allow Apple phone users to get the FLO TV service on the go in the US.

The new case, which has been promised for some time to launch in the first half of this year, will combine the technology in a charging case giving users a chance to choose channels such as full-length simulcast and time-shifted programming from Adult Swim Mobile, CBS Mobile, CNBC, Comedy Central, FOX News Channel, MSNBC, MTV, NBC 2Go and Nickelodeon.

The new products integrate Mophie's case design with a built-in FLO TV receiver that allows iPhone and iPod touch users the ability to watch live television at the flip of a switch.

The news comes as Mophie announced separately that it would be launching a credit card reader for the iPhone allowing people to take payments directly from their phones.

Qualcomm launched their first dedicated FLO TV device in November in the US.