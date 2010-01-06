  World's first "dishwasher safe" mobile launches at CES

Your modern smartphone is all well and good, but you can't very well stick it in the dishwasher, now can you?



To fill that crucial gap in the market in steps Seal Shield with its new "Seal Cell" waterproof mobile with the rather unique selling point of being the first such device to be washable and antimicrobial.



"Regular cleaning in the sink or dishwasher can help prevent the spread of germs, viruses and bacteria", says Seal Shield, making the device an ideal mobile for any germ-wary OCD sufferers you might know.



We may jest, but mobiles are said to be a high carrier of bacteria with 25,000 germs per square inch (why, that's 500 times more bacteria than the average toilet!).



Specs-wise you're going to be compromising over the latest handsets but it's not all bad with the quadband Seal Cell's 2-megapixel camera with video, dual SIM functionality, torch, Bluetooth 2.0, MMS, walkie-talkie functionality and noise reduction for calls.



The Seal Cell will be shown off at CES and is due to begin shipping in early 2010, although pricing has not yet been released.