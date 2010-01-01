First five... Symbian apps to download

If you bagged a Symbian-based phone for Christmas then congratulations - you've joined around half of the global smartphone market in terms of OS market share. While new Nokia owners would do well to check out the manufacturer's own Ovi Store for apps and content, here's five apps to get you started out on your Symbian journey.

The release - and subsequent update - of Spotify for Symbian handsets means those that pay out for premium membership to the streaming service can download this mobile client that offers you all the goodness of Spotify, but on the go. You'll need to check if your handset is supported, but if it is, and you already fork out for premium Spotify status, then this app is a must.

Cost: Free, if you're a premium subscriber

As the name might suggest, TweetS60 is a twitter client for Nokia S60 smartphones with the added bonus being that the lite version is free. The first native Twitter app for S60 handsets, it claims to offer a simple way to manage your Twitter account on the go. It's available to download at the Nokia Ovi Store now and offers decent Twitter functionality (change status, read tweets, re-tweet and manage who you follow) for nowt.

Cost: Free

Fring (the "mobile internet community and communication service that allows friends to connect, share experiences and enhance their online communities together") offers a Symbian client with its latest release (check the site for compatibility) offering voice calls and chat over 3G and Wi-Fi as well as Skype and Google Talk integration.

Cost: Free

Not for those who prefer to stay off-the-grid, GyPSii is a free, location-aware, mobile social network. GyPSii "turns your mobile phone into a personal digital life recorder" which means you can use the app to create "places", find friends and explore points of interest. GyPSii is available for free on supported mobile phones - visit www.gypsii.com/m for more.

Cost: Free

Google Maps is available as a free download for Nokia S60 devices offering your current location with or without GPS, driving directions and phone numbers and addresses for local businesses. If you're used to using the desktop version on your PC or Mac, you'll find the mobile option even more useful.

Cost: Free