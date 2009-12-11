  Flyp't lets you remix on your iPhone

We've just got wind of a rather interesting-sounding remix app for the iPhone which lets you chop up and layer vocals on instrumental versions of your favourite songs.

The app is called Flyp't, and apparently "the entire music industry" is behind the project. We suspect that might be a bit of an overstatement - we bet no-one's asked Bob Dylan what he thinks. Mind you, he's pretty busy with Christmas albums at the moment anyway.

You can grab the application from the iTunes Store for £1.79, and it looks like each song that you want to play costs extra. At the moment, tracks by Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Rihanna, Soulja Boy and a few others are available, and new tracks are added every other Monday. The app is available now.