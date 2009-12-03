  RoadPilot Mobile announced

Drivers keen to keep on the right side of the law as far as speeding goes can now download a camera locator application direct to their mobile phone from RoadPilot.



RoadPilot Mobile is due to be available on an annual subscription basis, with the price as yet to be revealed, but to mark the launch, RoadPilot is offering RoadPilot Mobile on a no-strings-attached free trial which will run until 28 February 2010.



As well as fixed cameras, it offers a real-time alert facility, which enables motorists to notify other members of the RoadPilot Mobile user community if specific mobile speed camera sites are active.



It's currently compatible with the following Nokia GPS-enabled handsets - the N95, N95 8GB, N78, N79, N82, N85, N96, E66, E71, E75, 6110 Navigator, 6210 Navigator and the 6220 Classic.



It's available to download now at the Nokia Ovi Store, with more info over at www.roadpilot.com. Versions for Blackberry, Samsung, Sony Ericsson, iPhone, Windows Mobile and Android handsets are planned for the future.





