  Christmas is worst time of year for losing phones

A survey of 300 London taxi drivers from Credant Technologies has revealed that the run up to Christmas is the worst time of year for people to leave mobile phones, laptops and USB sticks in the back of a taxi, thanks to the perils of Christmas shopping.

On average, around 10,000 phones are left in the back of taxis each month, which is already almost one every 2 months per taxi, but over Christmas that number dramatically increases. Steve McMenara, a spokesperson for TAXI magazine, told Pocket-lint:

"It's a known fact that this is the worst time of year for forgetting property in the back of cabs, but especially mobile phones and laptops as they slip onto the floor or get forgotten on the seats as passengers rush onto their next destination with their hands full".

"More people travel into London to buy their Xmas presents during this period who are not regular cab users, they hop into a cab to get back to their train stations – and it’s always about an hour later we get a panicked call on their mobile phones asking for them to be returned".

However, if you have lost a phone, don't despair. 80% of cabbies in London claimed that they'd managed to reunite owners with their devices once they were found, compared to just 66% in New York.