  Seesmic BlackBerry and Android apps released

Seesmic, the Twitter client for the Mac, and recently PC, has announced that it is going mobile with BlackBerry and Android apps.

Leaving out the iPhone, BlackBerry and Android users will be able to get their Twitter feeds on their phone from Friday.

"Seesmic for BlackBerry groups all your Twitter timelines into a simple and clean interface", says Seesmic, with features for both apps including the ability to create and view saved searches, view Twitter lists that you've created on twitter.com, shorten urls and send photos, and configure notification alerts for Direct Messages and @Replies.

The news follows an earlier announcement this week that the company was launching a Windows 7 version.

The preview version, which is free, of Seesmic for Windows supposedly "combines the best features from our ever-popular social application and provides it to you in a native Windows environment".