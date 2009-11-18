Magellan launches iPhone app and car kit
Magellan has joined the iPhone navigation party with the news it is to launch not just the RoadMate GPS application, but like TomTom and Navigon before it, a tailor-made car kit.
Magellan's offering is more of a rival to TomTom's system as it too claims to offer enhanced signal with a built-in GPS receiver, noise-cancelling speakerphone functionality, boasts in-car charging and can rotate for landscape and portrait use.
As far as the software goes, the Magellan offering looks fairly comprehensive with the navigation offering spoke street names, lane assist, 3D landmarks and address book integration.
Extras include in-app music control from the get-go, find your car functionality, a pedestrian mode and a "OneTouch" favourites menu.
Touch owners should note that when combined with the car kit - and its built-in GPS receiver - the set-up can turn the iPod into a navigation device too.
The app is available in the States now for $79.99, while pricing for the car kit (due late 2009) is $129.99, UK/Europe details are TBC.
- Sony Xperia XZ2 review: The best Sony phone in years, but is that enough to lead the flagship pack?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Google might launch a budget Pixel 3 smartphone this summer
- iPhone 11, iPhone XI or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the difference?
- HTC U12+ vs HTC U11+: What's the rumoured difference?
- OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the rumoured difference?
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- The best Huawei P20 and P20 Pro deals: Get free Bose QC35 II headphones before 5 April!
Comments