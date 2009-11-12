Palm Pre goes on sale at the Carphone Warehouse
|
The Palm Pre - launched in the UK back in October - has now being stocked by high street giant The Carphone Warehouse. O2 has the UK exclusive on the Pre (for now) and is offering the handset for free on £35 per month, 2-year contracts.
From a customer point of view the only difference is that there's now more places you can pick up a Pre, but from a business standpoint, seeing the new webOS device hit the shelves across CPW's many stores might make a difference in sales volume, especially in the lead up to Christmas.
Sales stats for the device aren't known, but O2 said of the Pre's launch that it sold more Pre handsets on the day than the total number of handsets that it normally sells on the average day.
