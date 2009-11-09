  Shazam launches new paid-for "Encore" iPhone app

Shazam has announced the launch of the previously promised "premium" version of its iPhone app called Shazam Encore.



A paid-for download, as opposed to the previous free offering, Shazam is promising new functionality including improved speed performance.



There's also now music recommendations that suggests songs similar to the track the user has tagged for identification, lists of what's popular, the ability to search music and a "car mode" said to "make it simple to discover what’s playing on the radio even when driving".



Shazam will continue to offer the free Shazam app on the App Store but new users will now be limited to identifying five tracks per month.



Those who've previously downloaded the free app "will get all of these great features they've come to expect from Shazam without any limitations", as well as new Facebook integration says the company.



The Shazam Encore app is available for £2.99, 3.99 euros or $4.99 now.