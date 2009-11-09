Shazam launches new paid-for "Encore" iPhone app
Shazam has announced the launch of the previously promised "premium" version of its iPhone app called Shazam Encore.
A paid-for download, as opposed to the previous free offering, Shazam is promising new functionality including improved speed performance.
There's also now music recommendations that suggests songs similar to the track the user has tagged for identification, lists of what's popular, the ability to search music and a "car mode" said to "make it simple to discover what’s playing on the radio even when driving".
Shazam will continue to offer the free Shazam app on the App Store but new users will now be limited to identifying five tracks per month.
Those who've previously downloaded the free app "will get all of these great features they've come to expect from Shazam without any limitations", as well as new Facebook integration says the company.
The Shazam Encore app is available for £2.99, 3.99 euros or $4.99 now.
- Motorola Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play shown off in full renders
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS initial review: In technological pole position?
- Huawei P20 review: Every inch the flagship alternative
- Is your iPhone storage full? Here's how to free up space on iPhone
- Want to see the iPhone X in gold? Here you go, thanks to the FCC
- Apple's hot new iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red edition is here
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Galaxy Note 8: What's the difference?
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Galaxy S8+: What's the difference?
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date: Everything we know so far
- Where to buy the new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
Comments