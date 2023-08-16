Phone News

Pocket-lint

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's titanium frame might not save you any weight

If Samsung is going titanium with the Galaxy S24 Ultra it won't be in the name of making the phone lighter, it seems.

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs might have leaked months ahead of release

Samsung's next flagship phone could have just had its specs leak months ahead of release.

Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 has arrived and it's slimmer, faster and more durable

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship foldable, and it's looking mighty impressive, if you can ever get your hands on it.

apple
Future iPhone 14 models could get this key iPhone 15 feature

The iPhone 14 could be about to get a refresh and borrow a feature from Apple's newer models.

google
Leaked Google Pixel 8 Pro promo reveals an exciting new AI feature

A leaked promotional video for the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro shows off unique audio editing capabilities.

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S24 to launch with new display tech making it better than iPhone 15

Rumours suggest that next year's Galaxy S24 phones will have a newer generation of OLED panel tech than the iPhone 15.

Phones
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could get a huge telephoto camera upgrade

A noted leaker has revealed some big news about the Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera.

Phones
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra could lose beloved feature from original iPhone

Based on some new dummy case leaks, the removal of a beloved iPhone feature seems more likely than ever.

apple
The iPhone 15 is getting a camera upgrade that the iPhone 15 Pro won't

The iPhone 15 is getting a new type of 48-megapixel camera but the iPhone 15 Pro will miss out, according to a new report.

Phones
Here's when the iPhone 15 will be announced by Apple

While Apple hasn't officially said anything, we have it on good authority that this is when the iPhone 15 will be announced.

Samsung
Here are all the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specs according to one prolific leaker

The Galaxy S23 FE is just around the corner and the specs might have leaked in full.

Samsung
Samsung and Apple look to titanium for their next-gen devices - here's why

Titanium is the new hotness for Samsung and Apple's flagship phones, it seems.

google
Google blames Apple for the delay in expanding its Find My Device network

Apple is in the bad books over delays in unknown tracker warnings.

Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is coming and someone already has one

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been in testing, it seems.

apple
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro's Action button is increasingly likely, here's what it might do

The iPhone 15 Pro is increasingly likely to get an Action button and this is what it could do when it arrives.

sony
Huge Sony Xperia 5 V video leak shows a big change for the compact flagship

The Sony Xperia 5 V has appeared in a huge video leak and there are a couple of key takeaways we have learned.

Samsung
Samsung might make a shock return to Exynos for the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy S24 models

Pocket-lint has been passed information about a couple of future Samsung devices including the Galaxy S24 - and it's not good news.

apple
Apple could pull iMessage and FaceTime from the UK if new government plans go ahead

Apple says that it will remove FaceTime and iMessage from UK devices if it's forced to weaken their security

apple
If Apple GPT is in development, questions remain about what it'll do for users

Apple is reportedly working on its own chatbot but what could that mean for us?

apple
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max leak hints at a super zoom camera upgrade

Forget the iPhone 15, we're already hearing things about the iPhone 16 Pro Max and its supposed camera gains.

