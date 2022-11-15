(Pocket-lint) - If you've been eyeing up a Sony Xperia phone, now could be the time to pull the trigger.
Sony has been slashing prices across most of its lineup in the run-up to Black Friday 2022.
There are amazing deals live right now on Amazon UK. Here are some of our top picks:
Sony's Xperia 1 IV is a phone with serious photographic chops, including the ability to shoot video at 4K 120fps across all of its lenses. Pair it with some of the best headphones on the market and you've got yourself an incredible set-up. They're now just £1049.
The Xperia 5 IV has a lovely 120Hz HDR OLED display, a compact form factor, and Sony's extremely reliable autofocus system. It's on offer at just £799.
The Xperia 10 is a more affordable offering in a lightweight chassis. It comes in a range of attractive colours, or black, if you'd prefer. It's a steal at £299.
Sony is a unique option in the smartphone market, being one of the few brands to support 3.5mm headphones and expandable storage across its entire range.
It also has some of the best video specifications, with 4K 120fps shooting and eye-detect autofocus featured on its higher-end models.
With specs like this, it's easy to see the appeal. If you're looking to snap one up, don't wait too long, as we're expecting these devices to climb in price once the Black Friday sales are over.
