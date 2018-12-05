Best Sony Xperia XZ3 deals for Christmas 2018

The Xperia XZ3 is Sony's newest flagship phone is now available, offering a 6-inch OLED display and a stunning design, sitting on powerful hardware.
It's easily the company's most accomplished phone of the past few years.
The Xperia XZ3 comes in black, white/silver, Forest Green and Bordeaux Red. O2 have the handset in red and black, while Carphone Warehouse is offering the green.
SIM free the XZ3 comes in at £699 from directly from Sony, in the colour choices mentioned above.
Best Sony Xperia XZ3 64GB deals
There are some good deals around for the mobile on EE, Vodafone and O2 - here are the pick of the bunch.
Searching for other Xperia XZ3 offers?
Use the drop-down menus and sliders below to find the perfect contract plan for you.