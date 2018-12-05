Best Sony Xperia XZ3 deals for Christmas 2018

The Xperia XZ3 is Sony's newest flagship phone is now available, offering a 6-inch OLED display and a stunning design, sitting on powerful hardware.

It's easily the company's most accomplished phone of the past few years.

The Xperia XZ3 comes in black, white/silver, Forest Green and Bordeaux Red. O2 have the handset in red and black, while Carphone Warehouse is offering the green.

SIM free the XZ3 comes in at £699 from directly from Sony, in the colour choices mentioned above.

There are some good deals around for the mobile on EE, Vodafone and O2 - here are the pick of the bunch.

Use the drop-down menus and sliders below to find the perfect contract plan for you.