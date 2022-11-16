(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking to pick up one of Samsung's excellent S22 series phones, there are some great deals on Amazon US ahead of Black Friday.

The discounts extend across all three models, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. So, no matter if you're looking for the tip-top flagship or something more affordable, it's worth taking a look at the offers.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - Save $200 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android phones you can buy, it also, unfortunately, comes with a premium price tag. With $200 off, it's more appealing than ever before, grab one now for just $999.99. View offer

Samsung Galaxy S22 - Save $100 The Galaxy S22 packs flagship tech into a more pocketable form factor. It's a serious performer that won't weigh you down. Now available for just $699.99. View offer

Samsung's flagship S range is widely considered to be one of the best Android experiences around.

Now, with the Note series MIA, that's more true than ever, with the S22 Ultra taking the spot of a larger device with S Pen support.

Then, if you want something more pocketable, there's the standard S22. The lineup does a great job of offering something for everyone.

If you're keen, now might be the time to act, as the prices could return to normal before long.

