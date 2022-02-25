Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone deals
  4. Samsung phone deals

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals: All the top offers for the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

Author image, Contributing editor ·  Updated  ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Samsung Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals: All the top offers for the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

- Find the best available price for Samsung's latest flagship

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - After months of leaks and whispers, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is out in the wild, and available to buy.

Not all deals and prices for the new phones are created equally, though. Whether you're in the market for an S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra, there are countless offers available - and, as ever, the potential for gifts or promotions tacked on.

Here, then, are all the very best deals relating to the Galaxy S22 series.

Pre-orders opened after the Galaxy Unpacked event and ran until the full release on 25 February, but now it's in full release so you have plenty of buying options.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Deals

Whether you're in the UK, the US or somewhere else entirely, below are the best available prices for each of the Galaxy S22 models, starting with the standard model.

squirrel_widget_6561640

If you're interested in picking up the bigger version of the phone, the Galaxy S22+, check out these prices:

squirrel_widget_6561669

The premium pick of the new Galaxy S22 Series, the Ultra model, is below:

squirrel_widget_6561698

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals

Below, we'll list all the top Galaxy S22 deals available at the most popular carriers and retailers in the US and UK.

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals at Samsung

The Galaxy S22 range is now available to pre-order starting at $799.99 from Samsung US. You'll also be able to pick up the 256GB version for the same price as the 128GB edition, along with $100 of instant credit for add-ons.

In the UK, Samsung offers a free set of Galaxy Buds Pro worth £219 with the range starting at £769. Plus, there's 12-months of free Disney+.

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals at Verizon

BOGO with unlimited plans, trade-in or gift card

In a similar promotion to last year, Verizon is offering the S22+ in another one of its 'BOGO' offers. However, customers also have the option to offset the cost with a trade-in rebate. And, if you're new to Verizon, you can even receive a gift card worth up to $1,000 to help pay off early termination fees from other carriers.

Verizon: Samsung Galaxy S22 | Samsung Galaxy S22+ | Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals at AT&T

Save up to $800 with a trade-in and unlimited plan

For a limited time, new and existing AT&T customers can trade in any Samsung Galaxy Note, S or Z series phone in any condition from any year and get $800 off the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra on a qualifying instalment plan. If the trade-in model reaches the maximum value, this should be enough to cover the cost of the standard Galaxy S22. 

AT&T: Samsung Galaxy S22 | Samsung Galaxy S22+ | Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals at EE

Claim Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (worth £219)

Netflix included in some plans

Save up to £336 when you trade in a Samsung phone in any condition

EE: Samsung Galaxy S22 | Samsung Galaxy S22+ | Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals at Vodafone

Claim Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (worth £219)

12 months of Disney+

Vodafone: Samsung Galaxy S22 | Samsung Galaxy S22+ | Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals at O2

• Claim Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (worth £219)

Choose between 12 months of Disney+ and 3 months of Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music Unlimited or Audible 

Get an extra £100 off when you trade in your device before 31 March

O2: Samsung Galaxy S22 | Samsung Galaxy S22+ | Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Chris Hall.
Recommended for you
Samsung Galaxy S22 tips and tricks: Master the S22, S22+, S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 tips and tricks: Master the S22, S22+, S22 Ultra By Mike Lowe ·
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S21 Ultra: What's the difference?
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S21 Ultra: What's the difference? By Britta O'Boyle ·
Huawei MWC 2022 launch: How to watch and what to expect from the Smart Office event
Huawei MWC 2022 launch: How to watch and what to expect from the Smart Office event By Chris Hall ·
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases 2022: Top covers to protect your new smartphone
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases 2022: Top covers to protect your new smartphone By Luke Baker ·
Realme GT 2 Series MWC 2022 event: How to watch the global launch of the GT 2 Pro
Realme GT 2 Series MWC 2022 event: How to watch the global launch of the GT 2 Pro By Rik Henderson ·
Mobile World Congress 2022: What to expect from the huge mobile expo
Mobile World Congress 2022: What to expect from the huge mobile expo By Chris Hall ·