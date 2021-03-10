Samsung Galaxy S21 deals for March 2021: S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S21 is here. There are three versions this time - all 5G phones. The new trio is the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, 6.7-inch S21+ 5G and 6.8-inch S21 Ultra 5G.

And no, there aren't any 4G variants of the S21 - 5G handsets are now the norm, at least for flagship phones (and it's increasingly becoming the norm in the mid-range, too).

For the S21 and S21 plus the RAM remains at 8GB, with 128 or 256GB storage options. The Ultra gets 12GB RAM and 128GB storage, increasing to 16GB and 512GB.

The S21 lineup is more affordable than before (around $200/£200) pulling it down below the Note lineup.

128GB - $799, £769, €849

256GB - $849, £819

squirrel_widget_3816714

128GB - $999, £949, €1,049

256GB - $1,049, £999

squirrel_widget_3816733

128GB - $1,199, £1,149, €1,149

256GB - $1,249, £1,199

512GB - $1,379, £1,329

squirrel_widget_3816752

The Galaxy S21 will come to all three major US carriers. Each carrier is offering a trade-in deal.

AT&T - you can order the Galaxy S21 5G starting at $26.67 a month excluding tax. See it at AT&T.

T-Mobile - get it from $33.34 a month. View the T-Mobile offers.

Verizon is also offering all three phones - order the Galaxy S21 from $33.33 a month. See it on Verizon.

The Galaxy S21 is available on all the main UK networks. Each network is offering a trade-in deal.

The S21 is available from £64 a month on a 10GB Smart Plan (£50 upfront cost). If you take out one of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series on a Smart Plan will also receive free access to EE’s exclusive Gaming Unleashed bundle which includes 12 months access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with Cloud Gaming (beta) and a Razer Kishi controller. Order from EE.

Prices start from £34.99 a month with 20GB data (£99.99 upfront cost) or if you prefer the S21 Plus it's £41.99 and the Ultra is £52.99 per month. The top deal for unlimited data will cost you £44.99, £51.99 and £61.99 respectively. Order from iD Mobile.

Giffgaff is enabling you to pre-register interest in the new phones for when they are available. Pricing starts at £35.71 for the S21 on pay monthly. Register your interest with Giffgaff.

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall · 10 March 2021

The Galaxy S21 is available from £21 per month for the first six months, then £50 a month thereafter. That'll get you 30GB of data and there's an £30 upfront cost. Order from O2.

The Galaxy S21 5G starts at £36 a month, the Galaxy S21+ 5G from £43 a month, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from £50 a month, all with 2GB of data, no upfront costs, and Unlimited Calls & Texts on Sky Mobile. You can also get Sky Mobile’s 50GB plan for £45, £52 and £59 a month respectively. Order from Sky Mobile.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available from £38.99 a month for 6GB of data, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G from £44.99 a month and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from just £53.49 a month. Every customer also has access to Tesco Mobile’s Value Promise. Order from Tesco Mobile

Three is offering all three handsets with the offer of six months half-price tariffs and no upfront costs. That means you can get the Galaxy S21 from £29.50 a month for six months with unlimited data, when it will revert to the normal cost of £59 a month for the remainder of the 24 month deal. Order from Three.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 Ultra 5G are now available to pre-order from Vodafone UK starting at £31 a month for the S21 with 6GB of data (£99 upfront cost). Order from Vodafone

Writing by Dan Grabham.