Galaxy Note 20 price, tariffs, networks and deals for October 2020

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes in two different screen sizes and a range of colours. And, of course, you get the legendary S Pen stylus as well. The smaller Note 20 has a 6.7-inch 60Hz display while the Note 20 Ultra gives you a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

There's also an upgraded camera on the Ultra with a longer optical zoom and 108 megapixel sensor. The Ultra is 5G only while the standard Note 20 is available in both 4G and 5G versions.

Here are the key network, retailer and SIM-free Note 20 deals. Our widgets are updated in real-time and also show the total cost of ownership. That's the monthly cost over the entire contract duration, added to the upfront fee.

Here are all the best deals for the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra.

In the UK you can order the Galaxy Note 20 series from Carphone Warehouse/Currys PC World, EE, O2, Sky Mobile, Three and Vodafone.

Carphone Warehouse has a handy tool on its site which allows you to check if you're eligible for an upgrade. Find out if you can upgrade today. If you can upgrade today, Carphone Warehouse has specific upgrade-only deals that aren't available to new customers.

Writing by Dan Grabham.