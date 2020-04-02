The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G deals

Are you in the market for a new phone? Keen on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G?
Then look no further as we round up the best deals for the new mobile.
That's with its 108-megapixel camera, 100X zoom, massive 5000mAh battery that's all capped off with an awesome 6.9-inch AMOLED display.
The US networks are offering the Ultra, starting with AT&T for $46.67 a month and its plans begin with unlimited data for $65.
Sprint has the mobile on an 18-month lease for $16.67 a month, and an unlimited data allowance priced at $60 a month. This has Hulu access as a part of the package and DVD quality video streaming.
The S20 Ultra is available on Verizon, costing at $58.33 a month for the phone and $55 more for 2GB of data on 4G ($108.50 upfront). Their unlimited plans start at $80, with $10 more for 5G access.
T-Mobile is also carrying the Ultra and its offers start with a 24-month phone lease at $58.34 a month, plus $60 for unlimited data, minutes and texts. That's on the essential, basic setup with no 5G.
The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra UK deals
Three
• Our recommended deal for the S20 Ultra on Three has 100GB of data for £66 a month (no upfront cost). This is with Affordable Mobiles and has unlimited mins/texts on the Go Binge setup, with unlimited data for Apple Music, Snapchat, Netflix and more (TCO £1560). Visit offer here for Black | Grey
O2
• The best O2 deal has £180 cashback and is accompanied by unlimited data, minutes and texts for £70 a month. This has no upfront fee for the mobile, plus access to O2 Wifi and Priority for discounts via Mobile Phones Direct (TCO £1680). View the deal in Black | Grey
EE
• The leading EE plan sports a 60GB data allowance, that's with unlimited mins/texts for £74 a month (£96.99 upfront cost) from Affordable Mobiles. You'll get six months of free access to Apple Music and MTV Play, plus three months of BT Sport and with a total cost of ownership of £1872.99. See the offer in Black | Grey
Vodafone
• The most outstanding S20 Ultra offer on Vodafone has unlimited data, minutes and texts priced at £75 a month, with no speed cap (£64.99 upfront) That's with Mobile Phones Direct and has a total cost of ownership of £1864.99. View the deal in Black | Grey
Search for the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra contract deals
Still searching? Not seen anything you like?
Simply use the drop-down menus and sliders to find the ideal iPhone contract. Whether you want more data or unlimited minutes, there's sure to be a deal for you.
The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra upgrade deals
If you can upgrade today, Carphone Warehouse has specific upgrade-only deals that aren't available to new customers, or check out the network links below.
