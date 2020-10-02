  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for October 2020 including the new Samsung S20 Fan Edition

(Pocket-lint) - Here are all the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 deals including the new Samsung S20 Fan Edition. Samsung's Galaxy S20 series is available on some great plans. 

The standard S20 4G isn't available in the US, while the S20+ 4G isn't available in either the US or UK. Basically, if you want a larger-screened S20 series phone in either country you'll need to get a 5G handset.

If you're looking for a 4G handset because you're not ready to dive into the next-gen, then you're looking at more affordable S20 devices from €900 in the Euro zone or £799 in the UK - or the new Fan Edition.

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 4G deals

Which US networks offer the Galaxy S20 range? 

As mentioned above, no 4G versions of the S20 are available in the US.

AT&T is offering all three devices and all three will be able to access AT&T 5G. However, the Galaxy S20+ 5G and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be able to access the faster 5G+ network. 

T-Mobile offers the entire 5G range but they won't all work across the low, mid and high 5G spectrum bands. The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G taps into low and mid-band 5G. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G use low, mid and high-band 5G.

Verizon is selling all three handsets.

Which UK networks offer the Galaxy S20 range? 

