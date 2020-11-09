(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are coming, with some retailers starting to offer early-Black Friday deals already.

We've previously seen some great seals on SIM-free phone prices on Black Friday, across Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and Google, as well as other manufacturers. Black Friday officially falls on 27 November, we've we're keeping a running track of all the deals worthy of your interest right here. If you're looking for SIM-only deals, check out these offers.

We're including details for the US and the UK on this page, so you can click below to jump right to the section that interests you the most.

We'll detail all of the Apple iPhone Black Friday deals for the UK when they are announced.

We'll detail all the deals on Samsung Galaxy phones for Black Friday when they are announced.

Here are all the details of OnePlus deals for Black Friday.

• OnePlus 8 Pro, 128GB, now £649 (save £150): The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of the best phones of 2020, with a great screen and clean, fast, software. This is the 8GB version. See the deal on Amazon UK.

• OnePlus 8 Pro, 256GB, now £745 (save £154): The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of the best phones of 2020, with a great screen and clean, fast, software and this boosted 12GB version with more storage is great. View offer on Amazon UK.

Google often reduces the prices on the Pixel devices for Black Friday and we'll cover all the deals right here.

Huawei often has a range of offers which we'll make sure we detail once they are announced.

Detailing any great offers from other manufacturers.

• Redmi Note 9 Pro, 128GB, now £215 (save £54): The Redmi Note series is a fan favourite, offering great value for money, good displays and a quality build. See the deal on Amazon UK.

If you're looking for Black Friday deals from the biggest retailers in the US, then hit one of the links below and you'll go straight there.

With the hot new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models shaking things up, there could be some good deals.

OnePlus often has some great details and this is where we'll list them for you.

We've seen some great deals in the past from Samsung for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and we'd expect this year to have some great savings.

Google likes to discount for Black Friday and Cyber Monday so we'll update once those details are released.

Motorola often has some compelling offers on Black Friday.

• Moto G Stylus, 128GB, now $199.99 (save $100): An affordable stylus device with 6.3-inch display and big battery. See the deal on Target.

