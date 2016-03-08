Best Samsung Galaxy S7 deals

Samsung's Galaxy S7 will arrive on 11 March starting at £569 for the 32GB model, making it just £70 cheaper than its larger sibling - the Galaxy S7 edge.

If the standard model is the one you want, buying it outright and opting for a SIM-only plan will more than likely be your best option.

For those without a spare £500 though, here are the best deals from the UK's networks for the 32GB Galaxy S7.

The cheapest plan on EE is an upfront cost of £109.99 followed by monthly payments of £39.99. Over the two-year contract, you'll pay a total of £1069.75 and you'll get 1GB of data, 500 minutes and unlimited texts a month.

Reducing the upfront cost to £69.99 but upping monthly payments to £44.99 for a total payment of £1149.75 across the two years will give you 10GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts a month.

You could also pay £29.99 upfront but increase monthly payments to £49.99 for 20GB data and unlimited minutes and texts. This works out to be a total of £1229.75 across the two years. There are other deals surrounding these three, but none come with any freebies.

Click here to see the other pay monthly Samsung Galaxy S7 tariffs on EE

The cheapest plan on Vodafone has an upfront cost of £199 with monthly payments of £26. Over the 24-month contract, you'll pay a total of £823 but you'll only get 500MB of data with 500 minutes and unlimited texts for that.

Paying an upfront cost of £99 with monthly payments of £39 will give you 6GB of data with unlimited minutes and texts. This costs a total of £1035 across the two-year period and if you pre-order before 10 March, you get a free Gear VR with £79.99 with this plan too.

For even more data, you can opt for the £29 upfront cost, followed by £49 monthly payments meaning a total of £1205 for 15GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts. This plan also comes with a free Gear VR when you pre-order before 10 March.

Click here to see the other Samsung Galaxy S7 tariffs on Vodafone

The cheapest plan on O2 will cost you £139.99 upfront, followed by monthly payments of £33.50. This will equate to a total of £943.99 across the two-year contract for which you will get 500MB data, 500 minutes and unlimited texts.

An upfront cost of £99.99 with £41 monthly payments will take you to a total of £1083.99 over the 24 months but you'll get 3GB of data with unlimited minutes and texts. This plan also comes with a free Jabra headset worth £149.99.

If you want more data, there is a 20GB plan with unlimited minutes and texts, as well as the free Jabra headset. This will cost you £49.99 upfront, followed by monthly payments of £49 for a total of £1225.99 across the 24 months.

Click here to see the other Samsung Galaxy S7 tariffs on O2

The cheapest plan from Three involves a £99 upfront cost with monthly payments of £35. It will cost a total of £939 over the 24-month period and it offers 1GB of data with unlimited minutes and texts.

For 4GB of data, you'll pay an upfront cost of £29 with monthly payments of £44, meaning a total of £1085.

Three also offers all-you-can-eat data for an upfront cost of £29, followed by monthly payments of £56. This plan would cost you a total of £1373 over two years. There are no freebies offered with the Three plans.

Click here to see the other Samsung Galaxy S7 tariffs on Three

Carphone Warehouse offers plenty of plans for the Galaxy S7 but one of the cheapest involves an upfront cost of £300 with monthly payments of £22, costing you a total of £828. This plan is with Vodafone and it provides 500MB of data with unlimited minutes and texts.

A slightly lower upfront cost of £79.99, but higher monthly payments of £36 with O2 will provide you with 3GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts. This plan works out to be a total of £943.99 over the two-year contract.

One of the best deals with more data comes from Vodafone however, with an upfront cost of £99.99, followed by monthly payments of £37.50. You'll get 11GB of data with unlimited minutes and texts for a total of £999.99 across the 24 months. Carphone Warehouse is offering a free Gear VR with Galaxy S7 edge pre-orders but it appears this isn't the case for the standard Galaxy S7.

Click here to see the other Samsung Galaxy S7 tariffs on Carphone Warehouse

Tesco doesn't charge an upfront cost on any of its Samsung Galaxy S7 plans. The cheapest monthly payment plan is £37.50, meaning a total of £900 across the 24 months. You get 2GB of data, 2000 minutes and 5000 texts for that.

Step the monthly payment up to £46.50 a month, meaning a total of £1116 and you'll get 6GB of data with 5000 texts and 5000 minutes.

You pay quite a bit more for more data, with monthly payments creeping up to £57 for 20GB, 5000 messages and 5000 minutes. Across the two-year contract, this plan would cost you a total of £1368. There are no freebies with any of the Tesco plans.

Click here to see the other Samsung Galaxy S7 tariffs on Tesco

Virgin Media offers the same tariffs whether you have TV or broadband with the company or not. The only difference is Virgin customers will get free unlimited calls to other Virgin Mobiles.

Like Tesco, there is no upfront costs. The cheapest monthly plan is £34 for 250MB of data, 250 minutes and unlimited texts. This costs a total of £816 across the two-year contract.

For £44 a month, a total of £1056, you will get 4GB of data with unlimited minutes and texts. Jump the monthly payments up to £52 and you'll get double the data at 8GB. This is the most amount of data available on a plan and it will cost you a total of £1248 across the two-years.

Click here to see the other Samsung Galaxy S7 tariffs on Virgin Media

Giff Gaff hasn't revealed its pay monthly plans yet, but we have worked out how much you would pay across two years with its SIM-only deals if you bought the smartphone outright.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 starts at £569. For 1GB of data, 500 minutes and unlimited texts, it will cost you £10 a month with Giff Gaff, for a combined total of £809.

For 6GB of data, 2000 minutes and unlimited texts, it will cost you £18 a month meaning a total of £1001. Giff Gaff also offers an "always on" data plan with unlimited minutes and texts for £20 a month, which with the phone cost would be a total of £1049 over the 24-months.

Click here to see the other Samsung Galaxy S7 edge tariffs on Giff Gaff

If you want to pay nothing upfront, your options fall to Carphone Warehouse, Tesco and Virgin Media.

If you're happy to pay a bulk upfront, the cheapest monthly plan across the board that isn't SIM-only is offered by Carphone Warehouse at £22 a month for 24 months.

The cheapest way to get a Samsung Galaxy S7 overall with the combination of the upfront costs and monthly payments is offered by Virgin Media, although the data is minimal. If you can afford to buy the device outright, a SIM-only contract should be cheaper overall.

If you want a free Gear VR when you pre-order, you'll need to head to Vodafone. It is only offering the headset with its Red and Red Value plans so make sure you check before you order and you'll need to do this before 10 March.

It is also worth noting that some networks offer special features, like EE and its Wi-Fi Calling, so be sure to check you will still get these if you don't buy directly through the network for example.