Oppo Find X3 deals for March 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo has launched three new Find X3 phones that follow-up the Find X2 series from last year. They're now available SIM-free and from EE and Three in the UK.

From both EE and Three, Oppo Find X3 Pro customers can redeem a free gift pack which includes the Oppo Watch 46mm (WiFi), Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger and Kevlar Protective Case.

X3 Neo buyers can get an Oppo Watch 41mm and Find X3 Lite customers get a pair of Oppo's Enco X headphones.

Oppo has worked hard to make the Find X3 Pro stand out from the crowd, moving the look away from rivals with a one-piece design. The Find X3 range is powered by Qualcomm's range-topping Snapdragon 888 platform. There's a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that can ramp up to 120Hz. The performance model also offers a huge 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and hefty 4500mAh battery. It boasts 65W wired or 30W wireless charging. The camera features dual 50-megapixel Sony sensors for main and ultra-wide lenses plus a 2x optical zoom camera and a micro lens.

The Neo has last year's flagship Qualcomm platform inside, the powerful Snapdragon 865. Like the Pro, you get a 4500mAh battery with speedy 65W wired charging plus 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. You also get a 6.55-inch FHD+ 90Hz display. Like the Pro, there's also a 50-megapixel main camera and 13-megapixel telephoto, but a 16-megapixel ultra-wide. It also has a separate 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Snapdragon 765G-toting Lite still has a FHD+ 90Hz OLED screen and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging. The 4300mAh battery is smaller than the other two, while there's 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You get a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro and monochrome sensors.

