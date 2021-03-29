OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro price and deals for March 2021

(Pocket-lint) - The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro sit at the top of OnePlus' range. The OnePlus 9 Pro costs £829 (128GB), $1069 (256GB) and £929 in the UK, whereas the OnePlus 9 costs $729 (128GB) and £629, £729 (256GB).

The OnePlus 9 is available in Winter Mist, Arctic Sky and Astral Black while the OnePlus 9 Pro is available in Morning Mist, Forest Green, Stellar Black.

Both new OnePlus phones are 5G phones based around Qualcomm's high-end 5nm Snapdragon 888 platform.

The OnePlus 9 has a flat 6.55-inch screen while the OnePlus 9 Pro boasts a curved 6.7-inch display. OnePlus calls this screen Fluid Display 2.0. It's an LTPO display with support for a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz (with a decent power saving as a result according to OnePlus). It also supports HDR 10+.

OnePlus 9 Pro can wirelessly charge to full in 43 minutes with 50W Warp Charge 50 Wireless charging (with OnePlus' own bespoke charger). Plugging it in gives you 65W charging (Warp C), meaning you can charge in 29 minutes. The OnePlus 9 Pro battery is 4500mAh.

Both phones have camera software that has been co-developed with Hassleblad - though the sensors are Sony units as you'd expect. You can film 4K video at 120fps and 8K video at 30fps on both handsets.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 50 megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX766 sensor ultra-wide camera and 48 megapixel main camera using a custom-designed 1/1.4-inch IMX789 sensor.

The OnePlus 9 also has the same 50 megapixel ultra-wide camera but a slightly different 48 megapixel Sony IMX689 main camera sensor. It's the camera from the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus is also using fast LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage - the memory brings around a 1.5x performance boost versus the predecessor.

