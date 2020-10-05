  1. Home
OnePlus 8 deals for October 2020: SIM-free price and contract deals for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

(Pocket-lint) - The new OnePlus 8 series is here, featuring the 6.7-inch OnePlus 8 Pro and 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 and you can now order both SIM-free and on contract.

SIM-free the 8GB/128GB version of the OnePlus 8 is £699, while the 8GB/128GB OnePlus 8 Pro is £100 more at £799. There is also a 12GB/256GB model of the OnePlus 8 Pro for £899. 

There's no doubt the Pro is the more impressive handset when you get them together, but in terms of value, the lower-priced OnePlus 8 offers almost the same package for less.

Both are 5G handsets that are priced slightly below many other flagships, but well above the £400-£500 mid-range. If you want a cheaper or non-5G phone from OnePlus, check out the OnePlus 7T. Contrary to earlier rumour, there isn't a OnePlus 8 Lite.

OnePlus 8 deals

OnePlus 8 Pro deals

OnePlus 8 UK contract deals

In the UK, the OnePlus 8 is available on contract in the UK from Three.. Both colour variants - Onyx Black (8GB/128GB memory) and Glacial Green (12GB/256GB memory) - are available. 

Writing by Dan Grabham.