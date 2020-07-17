The best OnePlus 7 deals for July 2020

The OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G are all available on some good deals and we're rounding up all the best ones for you right here.

squirrel_widget_148832

In the UK, the standard OnePlus 7 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage for £499. The 8GB and 256GB model is again an extra £50, so £549 (see the SIM free section on the widget below). That's the same as the OnePlus 6T it replaces.

The OnePlus 7 is available in the UK direct as well as from Amazon UK and John Lewis. It doesn't appear as though the standard OnePlus 7 will be available in the US.

All our widgets below are updated in real-time to make sure we always show the best deals, and we've even factored in the total cost of ownership, too (TCO).

squirrel_widget_148751

The flagship OnePlus 7 Pro starts at £649 for 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. If you up that to 8GB and 256GB respectively, that's an extra £50 so £699.

In the US, the OnePlus 7 Pro starts at $669 for 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. For 8GB and 256GB, that's $699.

That 12GB RAM special variant is $749 in the US or £799 in the UK and as mentioned, it's available in Nebula Blue.

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is available to order from OnePlus itself as well as EE.

squirrel_widget_148823

Of course, with the advent of the OnePlus 7 there's never been a better time to get a deal on the OnePlus 6T. The handset really is very similar to the standard OnePlus 7- check out our dynamically-updated price comparison below:

squirrel_widget_146151