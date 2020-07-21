OnePlus Nord price, deals and tariffs: How to pre-order the OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord is the first phone in a more affordable class of devices from OnePlus.

The OnePlus Nord starts at £379 in the UK (€399 in Europe) and will be available to buy from 4 August directly from OnePlus and from Amazon. However, you can pre-order before then here:

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G platform which gives you access to Sub-6GHz 5G networks, the 6.44-inch phone has a Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate.

The quad rear cameras really have two main units - a wide-angle 48-megapixel sensor and ultrawide 8-megapixel lens are joined by a 2 megapixel macro camera and 5 megapixel depth sensor.

The OnePlus Nord is available in two variants with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage respectively. It comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx colours.

