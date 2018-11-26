The OnePlus 6T has some good deals this Cyber Monday. We're rounding up all the news of its best deals - as it's no longer just on O2 and other networks are carrying it in the UK.

And just as a reminder, the 6T has a 6.41-inch AMOLED screen, an In-Display fingerprint sensor, 20-megapixel and a 16-megapixel camera, all running from the OxygenOS based on Android 9.

Prices start at $549 for the mirror black and midnight black editions in the US, or £499 directly from OnePlus in the UK.

Bookmark the page, as we'll be updating it regularly with the leading offers and highlighting best deals when we have a better picture of what will be on offer.

• The leading Cyber Monday deal for the 6T is on Vodafone and comes with a 40GB data allowance for £28 a month, with UL mins/texts and £75 upfront - which is a great offer. See the deal

• There's a good offer for the OnePlus 6T on EE with 30GB of data for £36 a month, with unlimited minutes, texts. This is usually the price of 25GB. and it has BT sport for three months, Apple Music for six months. View the deal

• We've seen a decent offer for new OnePlus on O2: 15GB of data and UL mins/texts for £34 a month. View the deal.

Use the drop-down menus and sliders below to find the perfect contract plan for you, or the direct links to the networks and retailers.