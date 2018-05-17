Nokia 8 Sirocco deals and SIM-free price: What does Nokia's flagship phone cost?

The new Nokia 8 Sirocco is now available to buy. It's an impressive flagship handset from Nokia with dual curved edges and a stunning stainless steel-based design.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco SIM-free price is £649.

If you pre-order from Carphone Warehouse, Argos or John Lewis you can claim a free Google Home Mini if you pre-order and then redeem at Nokia.com before 14 June.

Mobile Phones Direct has some great Nokia 8 Sirocco deals available right now. Get a free phone with 50GB of data per month and unlimited minutes and texts for £39 a month. What's more, you get £240 cashback with that deal as well.

The phone's stainless steel core is there for strength, giving this phone greater robustness than aluminium devices. Gorilla Glass front and rear gives it a profile that's similar to the Galaxy S8, but at only 7.5mm thick.

This phone is an evolution of the Nokia 8. It has the same core hardware, for example, sitting on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform and paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

There's no 3.5mm headphone jack, but you do get wireless charging. The camera on the back also boasts a pair of Zeiss lenses so you can pull those fancy bokeh shots, shoot bothies, or take advantage of the lossless 2x optical zoom.

