The best Nokia 7 Plus deals for August 2018

The Nokia 7 Plus SIM-free price is £349.99 which slots the mid-ranger in above the Nokia 6. Check out the best Nokia 6 deals.

The Nokia 7 Plus is available from a wide range of outlets including EE, Carphone Warehouse, Amazon, John Lewis, Tesco and Argos.

The Nokia 7 Plus will be available in the UK in black and copper - we're not getting the white and copper option for now. The 7 Plus starts life as a solid lump of aluminium, before getting six layers of paint to give it a ceramic feel. It's also a pure and unsullied Android Oreo handset, with no added apps or services apart from the camera app.

The Nokia 7 Plus' main selling point is its large 3,800mAh battery that Nokia says this will give a couple of days of use. It's an upper mid-range device with a 6-inch full HD+ display (boasting an 18:9 aspect ratio) so it's not to be sniffed at in terms of size - or power for that matter, as it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 platform.There's also gets a Zeiss dual-camera system, the same pairing that Nokia has put in its flagship-rivalling Nokia 8 Sirocco.

In our Nokia 7 Plus review we said "the Nokia 7 Plus is one of Nokia's biggest phones, physically. And, arguably, one of its most important phones. It's positioned towards the middle of Nokia's pack, offering a little more than the Nokia 6.1, but not reaching up to the flagship Nokia 8 grade.

"There's a lot to like: there's plenty of power for the price, while battery endurance is respectable and fast-charging certainly useful. The pure Android One software is great to use."