  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone deals
    4. >
  4. Nokia phone deals

The best Nokia 6 deals for August 2018

|
1/4 Pocket-lint
Honor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet
5.0 starsHonor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet

- Find the best Nokia 6 deal for you

The Nokia 6 is a top phone for the money and it has just been upgraded with a new 2018 version that runs Android Oreo out of the box. The new Nokia 6 retains much of its design from the previous edition which is good news as it's a well-built phone with an aluminium unibody.

Diamond cut edges give subtle highlights what screams quality at you and all in a phone that only costs £199

The Nokia 6 is available in two capacities - 32 and 64GB.

Compare the best Nokia 6 deal for you

If you don't want to get the Nokia 6 from Carphone Warehouse then browse using our widgets to find the best deal for you from all the networks. 

Nokia 6 (2018) 32GB:

 

Nokia 6 (2018) 64GB:

 

What's the Nokia 6 got to offer? 

There's a 5.5-inch Full HD display plus 16-megapixel camera with Zeiss optics and an 8-megapixel front camera, too. 

The big changes, however, are in the internal hardware. The new Nokia 6 moves from the entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 platform to Snapdragon 630 which will bring a big performance boost, along with 32 or 64GB storage - with microSD for extra space should you need it. 

There's a fingerprint scanner on the rear, too, for easy access. This is a remarkably well-specified and attractive phone for the money and shows that Nokia has a lot to offer would-be buyers, especially in the mid-range of the phone market.  

The new Nokia 6 is part of the Android One prorgamme that means there's a limited number of pre-installed apps so you get as pure an Android experience as possible. 

Also check out our Nokia 8 Sirocco initial review: The high-end Nokia looking to steal Samsung's crown

PopularIn Phones
OnePlus 6T release date, features, specs and rumours
When is Android Pie coming to my phone?
LG V40 ThinQ touch design explained, colours revealed
RED Hydrogen One delayed again, buyers will get a second free phone
LG V40 ThinQ specs, release date, rumours and news
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 tips and tricks: The definitive breakdown
Comments