The best Moto G6 deals and price: What do the G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play cost SIM-free?

- The top deals for the new G6 handsets from Motorola

- Deals across the standard G6, G6 Play and G6 Plus

The Moto G6 range is here! Alongside the standard 5.7-inch G6 there's the more powerful and even larger 5.9-inch G6 Plus. Then there's the cheaper G6 Play again with a 5.7-inch display but also with a whopping 4,000mAh battery which should give you a couple of days of use. 

Depending on where you look, the Moto G6 range is now available (some ship on the 16 May) and SIM-free pre-orders are now live at Carphone Warehouse and Amazon UK. 

Moto G6 SIM-free pricing

The Moto G6 will go on sale in the UK at a starting price of £219 and will be available from Vodafone, Amazon, Argos and John Lewis. 

The Moto G6 Plus will go on sale in the UK at a starting price of £269 and will be available exclusively at Carphone Warehouse. 

The Moto G6 Play will go on sale at a starting price of £169 and will be available from EE, O2, Carphone Warehouse, Tesco, Amazon, Argos and John Lewis. 

