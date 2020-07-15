Looking around for the best deals on a Huawei mobile? Keen on a P40 Pro or a Mate 20 X 5G, or perhaps an older and now much cheaper, P30 Pro or 30?

Then you've come to the right place, as we round up the top offers on Huawei phones.

These are all on top networks such as EE, Vodafone, Three, O2 and more - with trusted and popular retailers.

We've also covered the network benefits such as free Amazon Prime and Spotify, and the retailer automatic cashback offers.

That's along with listing the total cost of ownership over the phone's contract duration, allowing you do see the bigger picture.

Our widgets are updated in real-time, ensuring the best deals are always shown and there's also a deal selector for choosing your ideal plan.

A true flagship in so many areas, except one: the lack of Google Services hampers the downloading, sign-in and operation of certain apps. That's a hindrance for many western users, although using Phone Clone you can use the P40 largely unimpinged. It's a shame to see the camera king struck down by the Google sting - but that's how things are right now.

squirrel_widget_203929

• Our recommended P40 Pro deal is on EE and is accompanied by a 75GB 5G data allowance for £41 a month, plus free access to britbox and Apple Music for six months, BT Sport for three. That's with Affordable Mobiles, with an upfront fee of £69.99 and total cost of ownership of £1053.99. View the offer in Black | Silver

The Huawei P40 - on first impressions - seems like a perfectly good piece of hardware. The camera system looks really promising, and the general performance should be really good, but it is placed in an awkward position by a number of factors. If Google and Huawei were suddenly allowed to work with each other again, and we could have Play Services installed on the P40 officially, it would be a phone worth considering.

squirrel_widget_203940

• The leading offer for the P40 is on Virgin Mobile (running from EE), with a 100GB data at £38 a month. That already has a £216 saving as it previously cost £47 a month, where you'll also get data rollover that allows you to keep unused data (TCO £912). See the plan the offer in Black

If you're looking for a two-handed mega-sized phone then the Mate 20 X is a genuinely fantastic media powerhouse. It has a great (and, yes, massive) screen, further enhanced by great audio, and the battery just goes on and on whatever you throw at it.

squirrel_widget_161298

• The Mate 20 X 5G has a decent plan with O2, sporting 60GB of data for £53.88 a month with either six months free Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music Unlimited or Audible. That has an upfront cost of £30 and a TCO of £1323.12. View the Mate 20 X plan in Black

With great design and colour options, immense battery life plenty of power and the P30 Pro isn't just a photography phone, it's arguably the best flagship phone we'll see in 2019. Its camera setup is currently untouchable too.

squirrel_widget_147530

• We've spotted a great deal for the Huawei P30 Pro with Three that has £120 cashback and 100GB of data for £34 a month (no upfront free), plus unlimited data for apps such as Netflix, Snapchat and more. That's from Affordable Mobiles and with a total cost of ownership of £696 (including the cashback). View the offer in Black | Aurora | Breathing crystal

If you're looking for a pocketable flagship then the P30 is a great option for its design and capable camera. That said, last year's P20 Pro will be tempting for price, while the P30 Pro is larger, longer-lasting and more capable in every way - making that the model most will likely want.

squirrel_widget_147531

• The P30 most outstanding deal is on Three with £288 cashback, plus £100 of data for £39 month (nothing upfront). You'll also have unlimited data for certain apps, such as Netflix and Snapchat (TCO £552) View the offer in Black

Can't decide which contract to go for? You can use our comparison tool to choose the best deal for you.

The widget below is updated automatically - in real-time - with the best deals available from all networks and retailers in the UK.

To use the phone deal chart below simply use the drop-down menus and sliders to find the perfect Huawei P20 plan for you. Whether you want more data or unlimited minutes, our price comparison table updates in real time offering you the best deals available at any time of the day.

"Search by Handset" enables you to switch between both Huawei phones and filters the best deals.

Carphone Warehouse has a handy tool on its site which allows you to check if you're eligible for an upgrade. Find out if you can upgrade today. If you can upgrade today, Carphone Warehouse has specific upgrade-only deals that aren't available to new customers.

