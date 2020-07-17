Best Huawei P30 deals for July 2020

Huawei's P30 is available on some great deals, and here we've got all the best ones. The P30 is a phone with a 6.1-inch great looking display, a triple camera setup and a gorgeous design, with stunning colour options.

SIM-free prices start at £579 for the P30 (£120 off RRP), and if you are thinking of going down that path we have some great SIM Only deals for you.

The widgets below are updated automatically - in real-time - with the best deals available from all networks and retailers in the UK. We've also highlighted the total cost of ownership, with the monthly cost added up over its duration, and the phone's cost (if any).

squirrel_widget_147531

To use the phone deal chart below simply use the drop-down menus and sliders to find the perfect Huawei P30 plan for you. Whether you want more data or unlimited minutes, our price comparison table updates in real time offering you the best deals available at any time of the day.

"Search by Handset" enables you to switch between both the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro phones and filters the best deals.

Carphone Warehouse has a handy tool on its site which allows you to check if you're eligible for an upgrade. Find out if you can upgrade today. If you can upgrade today, Carphone Warehouse has specific upgrade-only deals that aren't available to new customers.

• See more tech deals here