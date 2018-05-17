Honor 10 deals and SIM-free price: How much does Honor's latest phone cost?

The Honor 10 is here and in the UK costs £399 for the 128GB model.

That's the only version coming to these shores - there's no 64GB model in the UK although it is 399 Euros in mainland Europe.

The new phone will be exclusively available with Three UK from this Thursday 17th May on both monthly contract and pay-as-you-go.

It's available on pay monthly advanced plans from £31 per month for 4GB of data or £40 per month for 30GB of data, with no upfront phone cost.

The Honor 10 is also available on Pay As You Go in Three stores or online from Thursday 17 May.

We've narrowed down all the best deals available for the Honor 10 from Three. They all come with personal hotspot usage and you can use your data and minutes it in more than 50 countries. The Honor 10 also comes with no upfront cost with any of the contract plans from Three,

The lowest monthly plan Three offer has 4GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for £31.00 a month over 24 months. See this deal here.

8GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for £34.00 a month. See this deal here.

12GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for £36.00 a month. See this deal here.

30GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for £40.00 a month. See this deal here.

100GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for £49.00 a month. See this deal here.

If you want truly unlimited data, Three has a plan which offers this and of course unlimited minutes and texts for £52.00 a month. See this deal here.

The dual camera flagship is available in Phantom Blue and Glacier Grey as the key UK colour options.

The Honor 10 has a 'notch' design like almost every other 2018 flagship while there are dual cameras with AI-enhancements, a flush-to-the glass fingerprint scanner, and Kirin 970 processor (as found in the top-notch Huawei P20). There's also a nice and crisp 19:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ IPS LCD display.

