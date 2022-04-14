Get £50 off Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro over Easter weekend

(Pocket-lint) - Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro have both been discounted by £50 for the duration of Easter weekend. The discount means you can pick the Pixel 6 up for £549 on the Google Store in the UK, while the Pixel 6 Pro is going for £799.

The limited-time discounts on the two excellent flagship handsets will run until 19 April 2022, which is the day after Easter Monday so if you've been considering buying one of them, now is a pretty good time.

For those with an existing Pixel device, you can also take advantage of Google's trade-in offer, which will give you money for your old phone to put towards a new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro.

We've got a full comparison feature of the Pixel 6 against the Pixel 6 Pro if you're not sure which device is right for you and you can also read our full reviews on the two devices.

The Pixel 6 Pro is the larger of the two handsets and features a 6.7-inch display, while the Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch screen. Both are IP68 water and dust resistant and they both share a similar design with a centralised punch hole camera at the top of their displays and a camera housing on the rear that spans the width of the devices.

Both devices also run on the Google Tensor chip, but the Pixel 6 Pro has an extra camera sensor on the rear.

With Pixel discounts pretty rare, especially for the current devices, it's well worth checking the deal out on Google's store if you're considering one of these devices.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.