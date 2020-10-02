(Pocket-lint) - Google announced the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G phones during its Launch Night In event on Wednesday 30 September and pre-orders are now available.

Google's Pixel 4a (4G) is also now available in both the US and UK.

Our widget is updated in real-time to make sure you are always seeing the best Pixel 5 deals, along with the latest SIM-free prices. Also check out the latest Pixel 4 deals, too, if you're interested in that device.

Pre-order either the new Google Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G in the UK and you'll get a pair of Bose QC35 II wireless ANC headphones for free.

The Pixel 5 5G is available during November in both the US and UK - here are the latest pre-order deals on the 5, which is a 5G phone.

The Pixel 4a 5G is available at a later date than the 4G model - again during November - here are the latest Pixel 4a 5G pre-order deals.

