The best Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL deals for July 2020

Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are now available to own rather than just pre-order, and they both have some great offers, with giftcards and bundles to sweeten the deal.

The Pixels feature Android 10 and have the same design, only with a 5.7-inch screen on the standard 4 and the XL has a 6.3-inch display - both sporting a great camera, face recognition, gesture controls and much, much more.

Below are the top offers, which start at $799/£699 SIM-free and unlocked, where the XL costs $899/$829 and they're around in the colours of black, white and orange.

squirrel_widget_168578

squirrel_widget_168586

Not found the ideal Pixel deal for you? Feel free to use our comparison table to find your bespoke plan, simply drop-down the menus and sliders to find the perfect plan for you. That's if you want more or less data, want to pay more upfront and our price comparison table updates in real time offering you the best deals available at any time of the day.

"Choose Smartphone" enables you to switch between both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones, the filters the best deals.

There's a handy tool on the Carphone Warehouse site that allows you to check if you're eligible for an upgrade. Find out if you can upgrade today. If you can upgrade today, Carphone Warehouse has specific upgrade-only deals that aren't available to new customers.

• See more tech deals here