Google Pixel 4a price and deals for September 2020

Google's latest Pixel 4a has been announced and it's available on shelves in the US already. In the UK, the Pixel 4a is officially available for pre-order now and on-sale from 1 October.

SIM-free, the 6GB memory/128GB storage Pixel 4a is available for $349/£349. A 5G version will debut in October alongside the Pixel 5.

EE, Three and Vodafone will be ranging the Pixel 4a in the UK. In the US, Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T are all selling the phone.

Writing by Dan Grabham.