Best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals for September 2018

Want to buy a Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL? We'll help you find the best deals using our comparison widget which updates in real time.

Google stepped away from the Nexus phone family in 2016 and launched the Pixel taking inspiration from the Chromebook Pixel and Pixel C tablet and launching a Google-designed premium handset.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is the second-generation of the phone. It's an ambitious device, switching to an 18:9 display and looking to refine the bodywork of the previous device.

Google Pixel 2 XL review

A lot more attractive some months after its initial launch

For

Waterproofing, Solid build, Good battery performance, Great camera performance in most conditions, Display's saturated mode gives the look we wanted

Against

Design doesn't make best use of space, No 3.5mm headphone socket, Camera white balance inconsistencies, No microSD card slot

Quick Verdict

After a rocky start, Google's tweaks and changes have given the Pixel 2 XL the appeal that it needed. It's not the best design to encase this new display format, but at its heart this is a powerful pure Android handset with a class-leading camera

