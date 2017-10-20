Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals, prices and where to get them

Google has started to release its 2017 smartphones in the shape of the Google Pixel 2 first hitting the streets, then the Pixel 2 XL.
The Pixel 2 is a 5-inch handset while the larger of the two devices has a 6-inch screen. They both have the exact same features, including similar design, fingerprint sensors and IP67 water and dust resistance.
There's also a 12-megapixel rear camera and optical image stabilisation.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL: Price
The Google Pixel 2 is now available in the UK from £629 for the 64GB version, £729 for the 128GB model.
The Google Pixel 2 XL starts at £799 for 64GB and costs £899 for 128GB.
In the US, the Pixel 2 costs $649 for the 64GB model, $749 for the 128GB. Pixel 2 XL is $849 unlocked for the 64GB version, $949 for the 128GB.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL: Pre-order details and deals
Both phones are available to order from Google itself now, with shipping having started for the Pixel 2 both in the UK and US. The Pixel 2 XL is also available in the States now, but won't hit the UK until 17 November - you can pre-order it though.
You can find out more from Google's own storefront in the UK and US: store.google.com.
Verizon (US)
You can choose a Verizon SIM on the US version of the Google store. The phone ships with the SIM card.
EE (UK)
EE is carrying both phones in the UK.
It is offering them at a number of different price points, depending on the contract. For example, you can get the Pixel 2 for just £9.99 up front on a 24 month plan at £47.99 a month. That gives you unlimited minutes, texts and 8GB of 4G data.
The same plan is available for the Pixel 2 XL, but will cost £57.99 a month instead.
Both phones are eligible for a free Google Home Mini device if you pre-order between 4 October to 2 November for the Pixel 2, or 4 October to 14 November for Pixel 2 XL.
You can find out all about EE's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL plans on EE's online store.
Carphone Warehouse (UK)
Carphone Warehouse is ranging the phones in the UK too.
It is selling them SIM-free for the same prices as Google above, but you can also pick them up on contract.
For example, you can get the Pixel 2 for an up front cost of £59.99 and a monthly fee of £44 on O2, which gives you 15GB of 4G data.
Carphone Warehouse is also giving away a free Google Home Mini device worth £49 with every pre-order.
You can find the deals on the Carphone Warehouse website.