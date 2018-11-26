There's no doubt that the smartphone is king. With Cyber Monday 2018 upon us, there's the chance to save yourself some cash and grab a smartphone bargain.

There are some great SIM only deals available for Black Friday, but if you're interested in the best contract deals, we're giving you the links for those too.

If you're looking for Cyber Monday US deals, we have you covered right here.

Below are quick links straight to the Black Friday deals pages for the top retailers, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered.

• Apple iPhone 8 (64GB), save £100, now £599 (was £699): A generation old, but a great phone, offering Touch ID, Retina display and lots of power. Available in various colours. See the iPhone 8 deal on Amazon

• Apple iPhone 7 (128GB), save £100, now £549 (was £649): The iPhone 7 offers Touch ID fingerprint security and a great, slim, aluminium body. There's plenty of storage in this model, great camera, and it will run iOS 12. See the iPhone offer at Argos

• Samsung Galaxy S9, save £170, now £569 (was £739): A good discount on the SIM free Galaxy S9. It's still a great phone. View the Galaxy S9 deal from Amazon

• Samsung Galaxy S9, save £140, now £599.99 (was £739): One of the best phones of the year gets a discount Samsung making it a little more affordable. Wonderful design, lots of power and one of the slickest skinned Android experiences around. The Galaxy S9+ is also discounted See the Samsung Galaxy S9 deal from Samsung

• Samsung Galaxy Note 8, save £120, now £649 (was £769): The Note 8 is 2017's phone, but it still offers a great experience, with a massive 6.3-inch Infinity Display, great dual camera on the rear and all the S Pen skills. See the Note 8 deal from Samsung

• Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) , save £234.44, now £365.99 (was £609): Amazon has slashed the price, on this great phone. See the Galaxy S8 offer on Amazon

• Samsung Galaxy S8+ (64GB) + free 64GB microSD, save £174.88, now £539 (was £713.99): The larger S8 devices also available with a free 64GB microSD from Amazon, black is sold out, but grey still available. View the Galaxy S8+ offer on Amazon

• Samsung Galaxy Note 9, save £100, now £799 (was £899): The latest and greatest from Samsung, the Note 9 is accomplished in many ways, with the best S Pen experience. See the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 offer on Samsung

The Pixel is expensive, but it's great. It's also discounted for Black Friday across retailers:

• Google Pixel 3, save £40, now £699 (was £739): The smaller Google Pixel offers compact power and one of the best cameras you'll find on a smartphone. It's running the latest from Android and it's so very smart. See the Google Pixel offer at John Lewis or at Currys

• Google Pixel 3 XL, save £40, now £829 (was £869): The larger of the Google Pixel 3 devices pushes the display to the edges with a notch design, giving you a lot more space to play than the smaller model. It's equally great, however, with night photos boosted by the Night Sight update. See the Google Pixel 3 XL deal at John Lewis or Currys

• Honor Play (64GB), save £35, now £244.79 (was £279.99): The Honor Play is one of the best phones you'll find for the money. There's loads of power in a package that's almost unbeatable on price, with a 6.3-inch display. See the Honor Play deal on Amazon

• Honor 10 (128GB), save £40.04, now £279.95 (was £319.99): The Honor 10 offers flagship power at a fraction of the price. Great camera, wonderful design and plenty of features makes for a great 5.84-inch handset. See the Honor 10 offer at Amazon

• Huawei P20 Pro (128GB), save £170.99, now £629 (was £799.99): The best phone of 2018, now at a better price. The Huawei P20 Pro offers stunning design, fantastic camera and huge amounts of power and battery life. It's an award-winning handset. See the deal on Amazon

• Motorola Moto G6, save £43.01, now £195.99 (was £239): When it comes to value for money, the Moto G is always in the mix. In the 6th generation the quality is higher, there's a 5.7-inch display and a dual camera on the rear. See the offer at Amazon

• Motorola Moto G4 Plus, save £94, now £114.99 (was £209): 5.5-inch mid-range phone with fingerprint scanners. See the Moto G4 Plus deal at Amazon

• Nokia 7.1 (32GB), save £70, now £229.99 (was £299.99): The Nokia 7.1 is a new handset, sitting in the mid-range offering a large display and uncluttered Android One software. See the Nokia 7.1 deal on Amazon