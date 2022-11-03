Best Black Friday 2022 phone deals: What we're expecting to see

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are usually a good time to buy a new phone, with discounts across many of the devices launched in the previous year.

We're now into November and the Black Friday sales will soon start. There are going to be incentives from networks, good deals or discounts on SIM packages, but for many, it's heavy discounts on phone handsets that people want.

We'll be checking all the prices and delivering the best deals that you'll find on mobile phones for Black Friday right here.

When will the Black Friday sales start?

Black Friday is scheduled to start on 25 November 2022, followed by Cyber Monday on 28 November. But the sales event will span these weeks, with black tag events often starting up in the middle of November and running for a couple of weeks.

Phones are very much a part of this and you'll see rolling deals on different models throughout the sales period - and we've often seen some models or capacities sell out quickly once the sales start - especially from popular retailers. Some brands are already teasing deals on their websites and we'll be updating as soon as they go live.

What phones do we expect to get discounts?

That's the big question. Often there aren't discounts on the very latest models, so the new iPhone is unlikely to be discounted, but the iPhone 13 and older models are all likely to see some good reductions across a range of retailers.

There are some brands that like to discount fairly heavily and Samsung is one of them. It's unlikely that you'll find a big discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but you are likely to find discounts on the Galaxy S22 family - as well as many of the Galaxy A models too. Often, there are some big savings, not just from third-party retailers, but direct from Samsung too.

Other brands love the sales, with the likes of OnePlus, Oppo and Motorola all common names. Previously we've seen serious discounts on flagship models, for example the Oppo Find X3, making it much more affordable. That's likely to happen again in 2022.

Watch out for storage, as sometimes one storage capacity will have a big discount and another might not - and also watch out for colours, as some versions of a phone might be cheaper because less people are buying it.

We will update the deals once they go live, but until then, we're leaving some of the top 2021 deals in place so you know what to expect.

Best Black Friday UK smartphone deals 2022

There will be Black Friday phone deals offered by a full range of retailers. You can go direct to those retailers below, or head down the page to see our highlighted deals.

UK Black Friday phone retailers

We've broken the deals down into different manufacturer to help you get to the devices you're looking for - just click on the links below to jump to different sections.

Samsung Galaxy deals UK

Samsung discounts widely, both on its own website and through other retailers, so there's plenty of choice.

Samsung Galaxy S21, 128GB - save over £140 You can save £120 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S21 with 128GB of storage. This isn't the cheapest we've seen this phone, but it's a good price. Now £625. View offer

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra - now £969 The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the 2021 flagship offering a great display and excellent camera. The price is down to £969. View offer

Apple iPhone deals UK

We'll update with the nest iPhone deals once they go live.

Save on renewed iPhone models There's savings to be had on renewed iPhone 12, iPhone 7, and iPhone SE 2models on Amazon - these are reconditioned phones, but really affordable. Prices from £129.99. View offer

Google Pixel deals UK

Google often discounts, but so far there's no word on when we'll see Pixel discounts for 2022.

Google Pixel 4a, 128GB - £249 The Google Pixel 4a came out in 2020, offering a great camera experience in a mid-range package. Great clean Android software and a compact format make it attractive. It's now only £249 at Argos. View offer

OnePlus deals UK

OnePlus 9 Pro, 128GB - save £200 One of the best phones of the year and now with a £200 saving. The OnePluys 9 Pro has a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 power and 65W charging. It's now £629 on Amazon View offer

Other deals UK

Nokia XR20 - save £69 The excellent Nokia XR20 is reduced by 17% making this rugged phone more attractive. Nokia has designed this phone to last - with Gorilla Glass Victus, a solid design, waterproofing - and updates until 2024. Now £329.99. View offer

Oppo Find X 2 Pro - save £400 It's a couple of years, but still a flagship experience with a great display and plenty of power. The vegan leather finish is something unique too - although you can get it without as well. It's now only £599. View offer

Honor 50 - save £80 It's not been long launched, but there's a discount on this phone. It offers a big 120Hz display, Snapdragon 778G power and 66W charging. It's now £449.99. View offer

Best Black Friday US cell phone deals 2022

US Black Friday phone retailers

We've broken the deals down into different manufacturer to help you get to the devices you're looking for - just click on the links below to jump to different sections.

Samsung deals US

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, 128GB - save $150 The pocketable folding phone from Samsung has a 14% discount, so you can save some cash and get one of the most desirable phones of 2021. It's now $849.99 on Amazon. View offer

Google Pixel deals US

Google Pixel 4a - save $50 There's a $50 saving on the affordable Google Pixel 4a. This compact phone offers mid-range power and Google's great camera. It's now $299.99 at Best Buy. View offer

OnePlus deals US

OnePlus 9 Pro, 256GB - save $269 There's a 25% discount on the OnePlus 9 Pro, meaning you can pick up one of the best phones of 2021 for less. It's now $799.99 on Amazon. View offer

OnePlus Nord N200, 64GB - save $40 The OnePlus Nord N200 is a 6.49in device with 90Hz refresh rate and fast charging - this is a good entry-level device. Now it's priced at $199.99. View offer

Apple iPhone deals US

There are usually a range of iPhone discounts around Black Friday and we'll highlight them here when they appear.

Other phone Black Friday deals in the US

