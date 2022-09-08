Apple iPhone 14 pre-orders: Find the best deals on the latest smartphones

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has announced its new phones for 2022, with the iPhone 14 available in four different guises. Joining the regular iPhone 14 is the larger iPhone 14 Plus, while the iPhone 14 Pro returns alongside the iPhone 14 Pro Max. There's no iPhone 14 mini, the small phone is gone.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 will open on 9 September, with general retail availability from 16 September.

In this dedicated guide, we'll provide an overview of each smartphone - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max - and details on where you can get your hands on one. Be warned that Apple doesn't run pre-order offers like some other manufacturers do, so you're essentially going to pay full price for the phone.

But, to get the best price, you'll want to take into account trade-in offers, which can get you plenty of cash for your old phone, so make sure you see what's out there. You might also be able to get finance if buying from Apple US or Apple UK.

Pre-orders will officially open on 9 September, but most carriers are already listing the iPhone 14 and some are providing information. Here are the quick links to take you through to those pages:

The standard iPhone 14 model will start at $799 / £849 / €999. The smartphone offers 128GB storage as a base, with a top storage option of 512GB.

It's available in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Product Red.

As ever, ordering directly through Apple US or Apple UK is your best chance of receiving the iPhone 14 quickly, but you may find equal success through retailers or carriers such as AT&T and Verizon offering up to $800 off when you trade in an old phone.

Pre-order open on 9 September.

The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 / £949 / €1149 and is available in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Product Red.

Like the regular iPhone 14, the Plus offers 128GB storage as a base, with a top storage option of 512GB. It has a larger 6.7-inch display however, so it's the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Pre-orders will open on 9 September.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 / £1099 / €1299, with colour options of Deep Purple, Silver, Gold and Black.

There are four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

Orders are open from 9 September - and you can use the below links to find the best prices from your preferred carrier or retailer.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1099 / £1199 / €1449, with the same Deep Purple, Silver, Gold and Black colour options available as in the Pro model.

It also shares the same storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

As with the rest of the iPhone 14 series, orders open on 9 September and you can use the specific links below to hunt down the best deal for your iPhone 14 Pro Max

