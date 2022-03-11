(Pocket-lint) - Pre-orders for the iPhone SE (2022) are here. Apple announced the latest version of its entry-level iPhone during its 'Peek Performance' event, and we're now turning our attention to finding the best pre-order deals and prices.

The smartphone officially goes on sale on 18 March, but pre-orders open on 11 March at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET.

Representing a bit of a price increase over the last-gen iPhone SE, the 2022 model will be available from $429 / £419 / €529.

However, as we all know, carriers and retailers do often offer incentives during the pre-order phase, which should help soften the blow slightly.

In this quick and easy guide, then, you'll find all the best pre-order deals and prices for the iPhone SE (2022). Let's get into it.

This widget shows the best live prices for the 64GB version of the iPhone SE, depending on your region.

Apple iPhone SE (2022) - $11/month with trade-in AT&T is offering the new entry-level iPhone for $11.95 per month when you trade in your current phone, providing you also sign up for a 36-month instalment plan. View offer

Apple iPhone SE (2022) - $10/month with new line Verizon is offering the new iPhone SE for $10 per month if users set up a new line with one of the carrier's Unlimited plans. It's also offering $150 off the device if you buy the iPad Air (fifth-generation) on a monthly payment plan. If you purchase both, you can also receive an additional $50 off. View offer

You can read about the differences between the new and last-gen budget models in our full iPhone SE (2022) v iPhone SE (2020) comparison, but there are a few key features to know about if you just want the headlines.

The most notable change is the inclusion of the A15 Bionic chipset, which should provide a much-improved experience in terms of speed.

This more efficient processor should help the battery life, too, which is good news, as the iPhone SE (2022) will support 5G.

For those interested in the camera improvements, Apple indicates that the system is new but will feature the same lens. It now adopts a 12-megapixel sensor (f/1.8) with Smart HDR4 functionality.

Writing by Conor Allison.