(Pocket-lint) - The headline act of Apple's September hardware event was the iPhone 13, with the company announcing four new models of the smartphone for release later this month.

In this pre-order and deals guide, we'll be giving you a brief overview of each of the new smartphones - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max - and details on how you can get your hands on them.

All iPhone 13 models will be available for pre-order on Friday, 17 September at 1pm BST / 5am PDT, with availability beginning the following week, on 24 September.

Below, we'll get into the price, pre-order details and carrier deals for those in the US and UK. However, note that price and availability can vary dramatically based on your current phone's trade-in value, which storage option you choose and the payment plan you go with.

The standard iPhone 13 model will start at $799 / £779. The smartphone offers 128GB storage as a base (which is up from 64GB in the previous generation), with a new top storage option of 512GB.

It's also available in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT)RED.

As ever, ordering directly through Apple US or Apple UK is your best chance of receiving the iPhone 13 quickly, but you may find equal success through retailers or carriers.

In the US, we have pre-order pages from the following:

Verizon | AT&T | T-Mobile | Walmart | Best Buy

In the UK, we currently have the pre-order landing pages or 'register your interest' for the following:

EE | O2 | Vodafone | Three | Carphone Warehouse | Currys PC World | John Lewis | Sky

As with the other models in the iPhone 13 lineup, we'll be filling each section with the top deals, offers and prices once pre-orders go live on September 17.

The iPhone 13 mini starts at $699 / £679, and is available in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT)RED.

Like the regular iPhone 13, the mini offers 128GB storage as a base (again, up from 64GB in the previous generation), with a new top storage option of 512GB.

Even though pre-orders and availability begin on the same day - 17 September, with a 24 September release - it's currently only possible to register interest for the iPhone 13 mini.

For now, use the links in the above section and register interest with your preferred carrier or retailer. We'll be updating each section with specific deals and offers once pre-orders are live.

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 / £949, with colour options of Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite.

There are also four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and, for the first time, 1TB.

Pre-orders and availability begin on the same day as iPhone 13 - 17 September, with a 24 September release - but it's currently only possible to register interest for the iPhone 13 Pro.

Use the links in the above section for your preferred carrier or retailer, and check back here for the top pre-order deals once they're open.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1099 / £1049, with the same Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite colour options available as in the Pro model.

It also shares the same storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

As with the rest of the iPhone 13 series, pre-orders and availability begin on 17 September (ahead of a 24 September release), but it's currently only possible to register interest for the iPhone 13 Pro.

As such, we'd advise pre-registering your interest using the links above and then checking back to this page when the best pre-order deals are live.