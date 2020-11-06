iPhone 12 deals: iPhone 12, 12 mini, Pro and Pro Max all now available

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has four new phones in the iPhone 12 family - the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Generally, these replace and update the iPhone 11 models, although the standard iPhone 11 is still available at a reduced price as is the even cheaper iPhone XR.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are already fully available while the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max the latest to hit pre-order now with shipping and full availability of those two handsets on 13 November.

New to the range is a smaller device, called the iPhone 12 mini. This will fulfill the demand for a high-end yet smaller phone that we've seen with the mid-range iPhone SE (2nd generation). And, while the iPhone SE is 4.7-inches, the iPhone 12 mini is a 5.4-inch device and fits the design of the rest of the family.

All the new iPhone 12 series handsets are 5G phones.

64GB - $799 | £799

128GB - $849 | £849

256GB - $949 | £949

• The most outstanding deal so far for the iPhone 12 we've seen is on O2, with 200GB of data for £46 a month, with a £79 upfront cost. This is with access to Wi-Fi hotspots from O2 and discounts from the Priority scheme, via Affordable Mobiles. See the offer here in Black | Blue | Red | White | Green

128GB - $999 | £999

256GB - $1099 | £1099

512GB - $1299 | £1299

• Our leading 12 Pro deal also has a 200GB data allowance on O2, priced at £57 a month (£99 upfront). That's with access to O2 Priority and its Wi-Fi hotspot network, with the offer coming from Affordable Mobiles. View the plan in Graphite | Gold | Silver | Blue

64GB - $699 | £699

128GB - $749 | £749

256GB - $849 | £849

128GB - $1099 | £1099

256GB - $1199 | £1199

512GB - $1399 | £1399

AT&T orders are now live and you can order the 64GB iPhone 12 starting at $26.67 a month excluding tax. See it at AT&T.

T-Mobile iPhone 12 Pro orders are now open - get it from $33.34 a month. View the T-Mobile offers.

Verizon is also offering all four phones - order the iPhone 12 Pro from $41.66 a month. See it on Verizon.

EE is offering the full iPhone 12 line-up on EE's recently-announced Full Works Plan for iPhone, though the prices can get a little eye-watering. iPhone 12 deals start at £49 a month if you trade in an existing working iPhone XS or XS Max (similar to Vodafone). See the deals from EE.

O2 has the iPhone 12 starting at £39.98 per month (£80 upfront) and the iPhone 12 Pro from £46.99 a month (£70 up front). Click to see O2 offers.

Sky Mobile's prices start from the very reasonable £34 a month for the iPhone 12 with 4GB with no upfront costs. Sky will also offer the iPhone 12 mini from £30 a month with 4GB with no upfront costs and from £45 a month for the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 4GB with no upfront costs. View the Sky Mobile deal.

Three is offering some six-months half price deals such as unlimited data on the iPhone 12 at £27.50 for the first six months or £32.50 for an iPhone 12 Pro. Order from Three.

Vodafone is offering iPhone 12 for £50 per month (£29 upfront cost) on Unlimited Max when you trade in your old iPhone, so a similar tariff to EE. The phones will all be available on Vodafone’s Unlimited data plans, with 5G at no extra cost. And with Vodafone’s Annual Upgrade Promise you can trade-in at any time. See the Vodafone offers.

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are available in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue

iPhone 12 and 12 mini are available in blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED).

Writing by Dan Grabham.