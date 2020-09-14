(Pocket-lint) - Apple's new cheap iPhone isn't the iPhone 9, but the iPhone SE (Second generation), which we're calling the iPhone SE (2020) for simplicity.

It's a well-priced, mid-range phone that's based on the now-discontinued iPhone 8 on the outside and the bang-up-to-date iPhone 11 on the inside. It sticks with Touch ID as with older generations of iPhone and still has a Home button. Face ID is not supported.

The iPhone SE features the same 4.7-inch Retina display with True Tone from the iPhone 8 and can fit into older iPhone 8 cases (well, it is the same size and weight). It's also waterproof and has wireless charging.

The phone is available in black, white, and Product(RED), with storage sizes starting at 64GB like the other iPhone models. However, the other sizes available are 128 and 256GB - there's no 512GB model.

squirrel_widget_233432

The iPhone SE (2020) is now available online - it costs $399 in the US and £419 in the UK. Purchasers of the new device will also get a year of Apple TV+ free.

In the US Apple is selling the new phone for $9.54 per month without a contract or £10.99 per month in the UK.

All deals listed are 24-month plans.

AT&T

You can get the iPhone SE on AT&T for $5/mo with a qualifying instalment plan and eligible unlimited service.

T-Mobile

You can get the iPhone SE on T-Mobile for $16.67/mo for 24 months with no downpayment.

Verizon

Get the iPhone SE on Verizon for $16.66/mo for 24 months with no downpayment.

All deals cited are 24-month contracts.

BT Mobile

BT is offering the iPhone SE from £40 per month, £30 upfront on a 24-month deal but, as you'll see, there are better deals below.

EE

EE is offering the iPhone on EE Smart Plans with Swappable benefits from £34 per month (£50 up front) with 4GB of data.

Giffgaff

Although Giffgaff is mainly a SIM-only network (running on O2), you can still get the iPhone SE though it for £419 up front or £19.56 a month.

If you don't have an active giffgaff SIM you’ll need to buy a minimum £10 Goodybag which will give you unlimited minutes and a decent 6GB of data.

O2

Bizarrely, the only one of the big networks to announce after pre-orders went live, O2 has the iPhone SE from £35 a month for 5GB of data.

Sky Mobile

In a great value deal, the iPhone SE starts from £21 per month on Sky with 2GB of data and unlimited calls and texts.

Tesco Mobile

Tesco was very late to confirm the iPhone SE, waiting until after it went on sale to give us the heads up. It's fully available on the network, which uses O2.

Three UK

Three's tariffs include free Beats X headphones and start at £29 per month for 4GB of data (£49 upfront) which is a fairly good deal.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media is offering the SE from £19 per month with 1GB data but you'll want more than that probably, so also check out the 8GB for £23 per month tariff while there's also 50GB for only £28 per month.

Vodafone UK

The iPhone SE starts from £39 per month on Vodafone which is a little more than others, but that does get you 24GB of data as well as unlimited calls and texts.

Writing by Dan Grabham.