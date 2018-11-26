Best Apple iPhone XR deals on Cyber Monday: 100GB for £36/m

Apple's iPhone XR is now available to buy and we've got the best deals from the networks, on this Cyber Monday.

It's Apple's more affordable iPhone that embraces the buttonless design from last year, and without the hefty price tag.

There is a great 6.1-inch LCD display, good camera, fast A12 Bionic processor and with stunning colours on the rear. These are white, yellow, blue, coral, red or black.

SIM free, prices start at £749 for the 64GB version in the UK, $749 in the US.

We're rounding up the top offers on contracts below, and will be highlighting the best ones below.

So, stay tuned, bookmark this page and keep coming back for all the key deals.

• The leading Cyber Monday Apple iPhone XR deal sports 100GB of data costing £36 a month on Vodafone, with unlimited minutes/texts and no upfront fee. View the deal

• The recommended deal for the iPhone XR on Three has unlimited data, minutes and texts for £50 a month, with a £99 upfront fee. View the deal

• We've spotted a good offer with the XR on EE that has a 30GB data allowance for £43 a month, with UL mins/texts and £49 upfront. This also comes with free access to Apple Music for six months and BT Sport for three months. See the deal

• The most outstanding offer for the XR on O2 has a 45GB data allowance for the price of £46. This costs£29 upfront with UL mins/texts. See the deal

• Sky's leading XR offering has 8GB of data for £43 a month, instead of £53 a month. Sky VIP customers get an extra 10GB during pre-order week, where unused data rolls over to the next month. View the deal

• Virgin Mobile's choice plan has 10GB of data for the price of 5GB, for £36 a month. This has 2,500 minutes and unlimited text messaging. See the deal

• BT's best offer for the XR has 15GB of data costing £62 a month or £57 for BT customers. This has unlimited minutes/texts and £10 for the phone. View the deal

Use the drop-down menus and sliders below to find the perfect contract plan for you, or the direct links to the networks and retailers.

Carphone Warehouse has a handy tool on its site which allows you to check if you're eligible for an upgrade. Find out if you can upgrade today. If you can upgrade today, Carphone Warehouse has specific upgrade-only deals that aren't available to new customers.