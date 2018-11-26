  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone deals

Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals on Cyber Monday 2018: 100GB data for £36/m

|
Pocket-lint Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals on Cyber Monday 2018: 100GB data for £36/m
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Google's Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL are on good offers this Black Friday. Below, we have all the best deals for you: Read on.

This is for the Pixel 3 that boasts a 5.5-inch FHD+ OLED screen, while the 3 XL has a 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED display - both backed by dual 12.2-megapixel cameras with loads of cool features.

The Pixel 3 will cost £739 SIM free and the Pixel 3 costs £869, and come with six months of free YouTube Premium access - just to sweeten the deal.

These are in the colours of Just Black, Clearly White and Not Pink. 

Stay tuned, bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it as and when more deals come in.

Best Google Pixel 3 deals

Vodafone

The best Black Friday offer so far for the Pixel 3 is on Vodafone, with 100GB of data for £36 a month, with UL mins/text and £29.99 upfront. See the deal  

EE

We've spotted a good deal for the Pixel 3 on EE with 50GB of data for £48 a month, with UL mins/texts and £12.99 upfront. This also has free Apple Music for six months, and BT Sport for three. View the deal

 

O2

The Pixel 3's best deal on O2 comes with a 30GB data allowance for £38 a month, with UL mins/texts. This has £60 fee for the mobile. View the deal

 

Three

Three has a top offer for the Pixel 3, with its 100 data, minutes and texts at £48 a month. That has an upfront cost of £99. See the deal 

 

Best Google Pixel 3 XL deals

EE

Pocket-lint has seen a decent offering for the 3 XL on EE with 50GB of data for £53 a month, with UL mins/texts and £29.99 upfront.This also has free Apple Music for six months, and BT Sport for three. View the deal

 

Vodafone

There's a good deal to be had on the Pixel 3 XL on Vodafone with 100GB of data for £5 a month, with UL mins/text. View the deal  

 

O2

The Pixel 3 XL on O2's best offering has 50GB of data for £49 a month, with UL mins/texts. View the deal

 

Three

Three's leading offering for the XL comes with networks famed 100GB data, minutes and text for £54 a month (£99 upfront). See the deal

 

Still looking the top offer on the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL offer just for you?

Use the drop-down menus and sliders below to find the perfect contract plan for you.

Price is obviously a key factor and while you can lower the monthly cost of the contract by paying a higher upfront cost, most will prefer to spread the cost over the course of the contract period.

Make sure you get enough data! Smartphone users are increasingly finding it difficult to stick to contracts offering less data as more and more content demands extra bandwidth.

 
PopularIn Phones
Is a OnePlus 6T x McLaren Edition about to be announced?
How the iPhone almost didn’t happen: Jony Ive talks design, drive, and curiosity
Moto G7 Play revealed in all its glory
What is 5G, when is it coming and why do we need it? The future of connectivity explained
Google Pixel 3 Lite release date, rumours, features and news
Nokia 9 Pureview specs, release date, news and rumours
Comments