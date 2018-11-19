Best Nokia 7.1 deals in November 2018: 9GB for £28/m on EE

The Nokia 7.1 mid-range phone is now official and you're in the right place for all the best deals.

It's a mobile that's made by one of the top Android phone makers today, boasting a 5.8-inch FullHD+ PureDisplay screen, HDR support and a twin Zeiss cameras. That's a 12-megapixel and a 5, all seen to take a great snap.

SIM free, the 7.1 is available for £299 or if you are looking for some top offers, carry on reading as we're covering off the best ones around now.

• The key offer for the 7.1 running on EE has 9GB of data for £28 a month, with unlimited minutes and texts. View the deal

• Vodafone's best Nokia 7.1 deal comes with a 16GB data allowance for £32 a month and UL mins/texts. See the deal

• We've spotted a good offer for the 7.1 on O2 with 16GB of data for £30 a month, with UL mins and texts. View the deal

