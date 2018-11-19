  1. Home
Best Nokia 7.1 deals in November 2018: 9GB for £28/m on EE

|
Best Cyber Monday deals 2018: Keep saving with the latest tech deals
Best Cyber Monday deals 2018: Keep saving with the latest tech deals

The Nokia 7.1 mid-range phone is now official and you're in the right place for all the best deals. 

It's a mobile that's made by one of the top Android phone makers today, boasting a 5.8-inch FullHD+ PureDisplay screen, HDR support and a twin Zeiss cameras. That's a 12-megapixel and a 5, all seen to take a great snap.

SIM free, the 7.1 is available for £299 or if you are looking for some top offers, carry on reading as we're covering off the best ones around now.

• Best Nokia 7.1 deals on Carphone Warehouse 

 
 
 
 

Best Nokia 7.1 deals 

EE

The key offer for the 7.1 running on EE has 9GB of data for £28 a month, with unlimited minutes and texts. View the deal 

 

Vodafone

Vodafone's best Nokia 7.1 deal comes with a 16GB data allowance for £32 a month and UL mins/texts. See the deal

 

O2

We've spotted a good offer for the 7.1 on O2 with 16GB of data for £30 a month, with UL mins and texts. View the deal 

 

Still looking the top Nokia 7.1 offer for you?

Use the drop-down menus and sliders below to find the perfect contract plan for you.

Price is obviously a key factor and while you can lower the monthly cost of the contract by paying a higher upfront cost, most will prefer to spread the cost over the course of the contract period.

Make sure you get enough data! Smartphone users are increasingly finding it difficult to stick to contracts offering less data as more and more content demands extra bandwidth.

 

